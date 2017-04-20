SOMADEMS to host Murphy, Brennan at candidates forum

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — SOMADEMS will host Democratic gubernatorial candidates Phil Murphy and Bill Brennan at the group’s third “Meet the Governor” candidates forum on Tuesday, April 25, from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. RSVP to http://tinyurl.com/mxlxeas.

“We are pleased to welcome New Jersey’s Democratic candidates to the Maplewood and South Orange communities,” SOMADEMS’ President and co-founder Michael L. Minor said in a press release. “It’s important for residents to hear for themselves what each candidate has to offer so they can make a decision about the future of our state.”

Murphy, who lives in Monmouth County, is a former U.S. ambassador to Germany and Goldman Sachs executive. He also served on the board of the NAACP and was finance chairman of the Democratic National Committee. Murphy says he will use his economic know-how to provide New Jerseyans with good jobs; secure, affordable health care; and equal pay.

Brennan, a Wayne resident, is a retired Teaneck firefighter who later went to Seton Hall Law School. He filed a case last September against Gov. Chris Christie for misconduct in office-related to the bridge closure scandal. Brennan’s vision for New Jersey includes good paying jobs, a vibrant economy, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a government with integrity.