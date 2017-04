SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Oheb Shalom Congregation will present “Leadership as a Jewish Journey,” with Leslie Dannin Rosenthal, on Wednesday, May 3, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at 170 Scotland Road in South Orange.

Enjoy lunch and then hear from Rosenthal, the current president of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest, about her Jewish journey, and how she has been inspired to lead a life of spirituality and advocacy for Judaism and Israel. There is no cost to attend.

RSVP to Johanna at 973-762-7067.