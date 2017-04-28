Clarus construction update

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Access to the north end of the Village Coffee lot from Maplewood Avenue, and the parking spots in that portion of the lot, will be unavailable between today, April 28, and next Friday, May 5.

During this closure, the sanitary sewer line will be completed; the curbing on the south side of the Clarus building will be installed; the north end of the Village Coffee lot from Maplewood Avenue to the railroad tracks will be re-graded, milled and paved; and the parking spots will be striped. By late afternoon on Friday, May 5, all parking spots will be restored in the north end of the Village Coffee lot.

During this time, pedestrian access to the NJ Transit tunnel will remain open.