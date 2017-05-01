SOMA Board of Ed. adjusts schools calendar

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At the April 24 South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education meeting, the board approved some adjustments to the district calendar, prompted by the discovery that an extra day had mistakenly been scheduled for June.

Therefore, unless the district uses an emergency closing day in the meantime, the district will be closed Friday, May 26.

In addition, students at all South Orange-Maplewood schools will have a delayed opening on Tuesday, May 30. Elementary and middle schools start two hours later than their usually scheduled start times and all Columbia High School students should report to school at 10 a.m. If your child usually takes a bus to school, the bus will arrive approximately two hours later than the typical pickup time. Before-care will be available at all elementary schools for those students enrolled in the YMCA’s before-care program.

Staff will have a full day, which will begin with a faculty meeting at Columbia High School. More details will be sent to staff directly.