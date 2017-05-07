SHU, SOS to screen ‘Seven’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Spread the word and attend a screening of “Seven,” a film showcasing the life stories of seven South Orange seniors, presented by South Orange Seniors and the Seton Hall University College of Communication & Arts, on Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way in South Orange. Admission is free and the screening will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers and stars.

