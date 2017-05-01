WSOU mentoring program connects students with CBS Radio’s New York cluster

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — It may strike some as counterintuitive when it comes to the digital native generations, but radio and audio careers remain popular among millennials and Generation Z. The interest is so strong that Seton Hall University’s student-run WSOU 89.5 FM revamped and expanded its mentoring program this academic year. That expansion was recently on display when students Nick Durant and Tim Bonomo were accompanied by WSOU alumnus, mentor and retired WCBS-FM music director Richard Lorenzo to observe the operations of CBS Radio in New York City.

During their visit, Durant, who is WSOU’s assistant music director, and Bonomo, who serves as the station’s PSA director, sat in with WCBS-AM news anchors Wayne Cabot and Paul Murnane to watch the operation of morning drive on the popular news station. The students also had the opportunity to view WCBS-FM midday host Dan Taylor in action, appearing briefly with the iconic New York DJ live on the air. In addition, Bonomo and Durant toured the CBS Radio facilities and spoke with Vice President of Programming for CBS Radio and Operations Manager for WFAN Mark Chernoff, WCBS-AM program director Tim Scheld, WINS Production and Creative Services Director Dave Plotkin, WCBS-AM news anchor Pat Farnack and WCBS-FM assistant program director Dermot O’Neill, among others.

“It was really cool to see the precision of the morning news operations,” Durant said. “Paul Murnane and Wayne Cabot are two amazing anchors. It was an enjoyable and eye-opening experience to watch them do their work flawlessly.” Durant also noted that the opportunity to speak with industry professionals over the course of the hours-long visit was invaluable. “The ability to have those conversations is not something students normally get to do and it is all thanks to the WSOU mentoring program.”