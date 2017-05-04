TSTI hosts cultural, musical and mindfulness programs

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, the Reform synagogue in South Orange, invites area residents of all ages to the following programs in May:

On Sunday, May 7, at 7 p.m., TSTI will screen the film “Bethlehem,” by Israeli director Yuval Adler, about Israeli counterterrorism. The screening will be followed by an interactive discussion moderated by Eric Goldman, the founder and president of Ergo Media and a film reviewer for New Jersey’s The Jewish Standard. The film is a powerful thriller about the Israeli Secret Service and how it retrieves intelligence about terrorist plots. It focuses on the complex relationship between Sanfur, a teenage Bethlehem-based Palestinian informant, and Razi, the Israeli officer who is his contact person and who becomes a father figure to Sanfur. The film was chosen as Israel’s best film of the year. Free for TSTI members, a nominal fee for non-members.

On Thursday, May 11, the Women’s Connection of TSTI will take a walking and food tour of the Bronx with “A Bronx Tale – History, Art, and Food” from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. The multi-generational women’s group will explore the Bronx with local historian, urban planner and lifelong Bronx resident Samuel Goodman; he will lead a one-hour walking tour that highlights major issues affecting the borough in the 20th century, particularly social issues that impacted the Grand Concourse. Following the walking tour, participants will explore the Bronx Museum of the Arts, followed by lunch on historic Arthur Avenue and a visit to an Italian food shop that has been owned by a Jewish family since 1915. A coach bus will be provided. Attendance is charged. RSVP by May 5; contact Ellen at citygirl115@verizon.net or 973-763-4908 for reservations and payment information.

On Friday, May 19, all are invited to unwind and welcome the Sabbath at 7:30 p.m. with lively musical accompaniment by the TSTI band, featuring a full rhythm section, woodwinds and singing with cantors Rebecca Moses and Joan Finn. The band sets prayers to both traditional and newer melodies as well as popular songs. The service will be followed by refreshments and conversation at the oneg Shabbat.

On Wednesdays, May 17 and 31, the Mindfulness Meditation and Chant Group meets at 9:30 a.m., facilitated by Beth Sandweiss. Attendees will experience Hebrew chant and mindfulness meditation using simple melodies, breath and awareness exercises that relax the mind, open the heart and bring attention to the present moment. The beginning of each session is guided, and no meditation or chanting experience is necessary.