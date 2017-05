MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Parenting Center of Maplewood and South Orange will screen “Before the Trees Was Strange,” one man’s story about love, family, racism and forgiveness, on Tuesday, May 30, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in the Columbia High School Auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

The film will be introduced by Superintendent of Schools John Ramos Sr. and will be followed by a “talkback” moderated by Budd Mishkin of NY1-TV, along with filmmaker Derek Burrows and historian Khalil Gibran Muhammad.