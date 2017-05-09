Ramos to speak at HNA

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — South Orange-Maplewood Superintendent of Schools John Ramos Sr. will speak at the Hilton Neighborhood Association meeting on Thursday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m. at DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. Ramos will lead a question-and-answer session about the issues facing the Maplewood and South Orange schools. Residents from both towns are welcome to attend this meeting. The quality of the schools affects all residents whether they have young people in this school district or not.

This meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For further information, contact 973-868-1679 or jbuchbass@aol.com.