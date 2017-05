SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — A part of Stroke Awareness Month, the Rho Gamma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will present “Stroke is a Serious Matter” on Thursday, May 25, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Road in South Orange. In this presentation, Dr. Ana Arias will discuss stroke warning signs, risk factors and more.

This is a free public event, but to ensure comfortable accommodations, RSVP to RGOprograms@gmail.com.