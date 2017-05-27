Seton Hall applauded for supporting students with disabilities

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — SR Education Group, an education research publisher founded in 2004, recently released the 2017 Top Online Schools for Students with Disabilities, a list of online colleges that provide the highest level of support, the widest breadth of accommodations, and the most comprehensive resources for students with disabilities. Seton Hall University was ranked among the 47 schools recognized.

In order to be considered, colleges were required to offer four or more fully online degrees or 10 or more online programs including certificates. For the 1,265 schools that met the criteria for inclusion, SR Education Group researched a wide variety of factors indicative of a school’s level of support for students with disabilities and calculated a Disability-Friendly Score using an internal algorithm. Factors considered include thoroughness of resources, Universal Design for Learning training for faculty, availability of distance learning accommodations, and the variety of services provided. Forty-seven colleges made the list, each receiving a score greater than 50 out of 100.