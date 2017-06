SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Our Lady of Sorrows will host a community blood drive on Sunday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 217 Prospect St. in South Orange. Walk-ins are welcome, though you can schedule an appointment by calling 201-251-3703. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, eat before donation, bring ID and drink plenty of water throughout the process.