MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Friends of Maplewood Library is holding a one-day bag-of-books sale on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale takes place in Memorial Hall at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St. in Maplewood. A bag, supplied by Friends, can be filled with a mix of hardbacks or paperbacks. Books can also be bought individually.