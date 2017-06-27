Maplewood Library offers summer hours for commuters

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Is your commute a hassle this summer? Work from home from the Maplewood Memorial Library. With the announced closing of the Morris & Essex Midtown Direct train line to and from Penn Station New York, many commuters may be looking to work from home. Maplewood Township officials recently put out a letter for commuters to give to their employers explaining the situation and requesting that, if possible, employees be allowed to work from home.

As such, the Maplewood Memorial Library is inviting local commuters to work from the library. The Main Library, 51 Baker St., will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Hilton Branch, 1688 Springfield Ave., will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m.

The library buildings offer free high-speed WiFi, Macs and PCs, wireless printing, scanning, an outgoing fax machine, copying and printing, a notary public and quiet work areas. Additionally, card holders may reserve a private workroom at the Main Library by calling 973-762-1688, ext. 5002.