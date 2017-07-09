SOPD once again holds its Junior Police Academy

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Police Department Youth Aid Division will again hold its Junior Police Academy. The academy is open to all South Orange residents, as well any South Orange-Maplewood School District student, between the ages of 10 and 13. The Junior Police Academy is designed to show students the training and preparation that goes into the making of a new police officer.

The object of the Junior Academy is to promote an environment in which the student learns the basic principles of respect, discipline, drug and alcohol awareness, teamwork, motivation and dedication to a “greater cause.” Each student will gain insight into the legal process that protects citizens. The theme of every academy day is: working together toward one common goal. The students will start the week as 24 individuals and end the week as one team.

Each child will observe many police officers from the South Orange Police Department, as well as other agencies, in an up-close atmosphere. The SOPD will emphasize cooperation as various agencies demonstrate their expertise.

This year the Junior Police Academy will be held from Monday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 11. Classes for the academy will be held at the Baird Community Center, 5 Mead St. in South Orange.

Space for this year’s academy is limited to a maximum of 24 students. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. A tuition fee applies. Applications will be available at the South Orange Police Department.

Additional questions should be directed to Detective Sgt. Steven A. Davenport at 973-763-3000, ext. 7795, or sdavenport@southorange.org.