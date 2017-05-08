Networking luncheon for business owners

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The MetroEast Region of the New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners is hosting its monthly networking luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Greek Taverna, 292 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. The topic for this event is “Simply Networking & News — What’s New with You?” where attendees will introduce themselves and share news about their businesses with the group.

Attendees will also have plenty of time for exchange of business cards and networking over a delicious Greek lunch. Advance registration is recommended. Admission is charged. To register at a discount, go to www.njawbo.org/event/MetroEast-2017-5-18 before May 16. Walk-ins are welcome.