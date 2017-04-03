Fabulous fish fry returns

VERONA, NJ — The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit will host a fish and chips dinner — prepared by Argyle Restaurant of Kearny — on Thursday, April 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Holy Spirit Verona Food Pantry. This event will mark the one-year anniversary of the opening of the pantry.

For reservations, email office@holyspiritverona.org or call 973-239-2850. Desserts and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. Tickets are charged.

Additional information can be found at www.holyspiritverona.org.