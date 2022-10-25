11th TD James Moody Jazz Festival returns to NJPAC

NEWARK, NJ — The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will host the 11th TD James Moody Jazz Festival from Nov. 8 through 20. This year’s program offers events combining jazz luminaries in collaboration with artists known for R&B, poetry, hip-hop and more.

The festival kickstarts Thursday, Nov. 10, with two powerhouse concerts: One of the today’s most creative forces in the contemporary jazz scene, Terence Blanchard, will be joined by his E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet for a special tribute to Wayne Shorter; and American Idol winner Fantasia pairs up with one of the best new voices in jazz, Jazzmeia Horn, the 2013 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition winner.

The schedule is as follows: A Beautiful Bond on Nov. 8; Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet on Nov. 10; Fantasia with Jazzmeia Horn on Nov. 10; Dee Dee Bridgewater and Savion Glover present “Interpretations” on Nov. 12; Bethany Baptist Church Jazz Vespers present Jon Faddis on Nov. 12; Trouble No More presents “Eat A Peach” on Nov. 13; Yellowjackets on Nov. 13; Regina Carter and Carolyn Dorfman Dance on Nov. 16; Jazz Jams at Clement’s Place on Nov. 17; NJMEA All-State Jazz Band and Choir with Christian McBride on Nov. 18; Issac Delgado and Alain Perez on Nov. 18; Oscar Peterson present “Black + White” on Nov. 19; Maria Schneider Orchestra on Nov. 19; “Represent! A Night of Jazz, Hip-Hop and Spoken Word” with Chuck D, Nikki Giovanni, Christian McBride and more on Nov. 19; Dorthaan’s Place: Vanessa Rubin Trio on Nov. 20; and 11th annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition on Nov. 20. Artists and schedules are subject to change.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888-466-5722 or visiting the NJPAC box office at 1 Center St. in Newark.