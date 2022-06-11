2022 Essex County SummerMusic Concert Series to take center stage

Connect on Linked in

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 2022 Essex County Free SummerMusic Concert Series brings a diverse group of musicians and entertainers to perform at locations throughout the historic Essex County Park System and provides residents with an evening leisure activity. This year’s series features three concert and fireworks spectaculars, five concerts in Brookdale Park, 12 concerts throughout the county, six cultural festivals and seven waterfront concerts at the Clipper Pavilion.

The 2022 concert series schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 18, from 1 to 7 p.m. in Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange: Gospel Festival.

Tuesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. in Yanticaw Park in Nutley: Jersey Sound.

Wednesday, June 22, at 7 p.m. in Verona Park in Verona: Joe Bonanno’s Spirit of Asbury Revue.

Friday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m. in Branch Brook Park in Newark: New Jersey Symphony Orchestra followed by a fireworks spectacular.

Tuesday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Weequahic Park in Newark: “Lady Supreme: A Diana Ross Experience” followed by a fireworks spectacular.

Friday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair: The Infernos followed by a fireworks spectacular.

Tuesday, July 5, at 7 p.m. at the South Mountain Recreation Complex’s Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: the Chatham Community Band.

Wednesday, July 6, in Veterans Memorial Park in Newark: the Amazing Grace Little Band.

Friday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair: ’80s Revolution.

Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange: Food Truck and Jazz Festival.

Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. in Riverbank Park in Newark: Funk Salsa Urban.

Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at the South Mountain Recreation Complex’s Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: the West Orange Community Band.

Wednesday, July 13, at 7 p.m. in Watsessing Park in Bloomfield: Epic Soul.

Friday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair: The Jersey Tenors.

Tuesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. in Ivy Hill Park in Newark: Verdict reggae band.

Tuesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at South Mountain Recreation Complex’s Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: the Maplewood Concert Band.

Wednesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. in Vailsburg Park in Newark: Layonne Holmes.

Friday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair: “Frontiers: A Journey Tribute.”

Tuesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. in Riverfront Park in Newark: Grupo Marchando.

Tuesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at the South Mountain Recreation Complex’s Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: Peter and the Master Key.

Wednesday, July 27, at 7 p.m. in Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove: Jersey Sound.

Friday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair: Bell Bottom Blues, an Eric Clapton tribute band.

Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. in Grover Cleveland Park in Caldwell/Essex Fells: The Kootz.

Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at the South Mountain Recreation Complex’s Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: Apex Ensemble and the Montclair Orchestra.

Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. in Independence Park in Newark: Brazilian Experience.

Friday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair: the Discoteks.

Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at the South Mountain Recreation Complex’s Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: to be announced.

Friday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. in Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange: cast of “Beatlemania.”

Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange: Caribbean Festival.

Saturday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 9 p.m. in Ivy Hill Park in Newark: International Food and Music Festival.

Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. at the South Mountain Recreation Complex’s Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: steel drummer Sterling Sample.

Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon to 8 p.m. each day in Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange: Latino Festival.

Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Weequahic Park in Newark: House Music Festival.

Concerts are held at accessible sites. Persons who require special accommodations or assistance are asked to call at least two weeks prior to the concert to alert staff as to their needs. Admission to the concerts is free. For more information, call the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs at 973‑268-3500.