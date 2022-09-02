‘5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche’ closes out The Theater Project’s summer season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche,” a comedy about five women in 1956 is the third and final show in The Theater Project’s “Three Plays in Three Months” summer season at the Maplewood Burgdorff Cultural Center, 10 Durand Road.

The play, by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood, is set for Sept. 8 through 18. It looks at the officers of the Susan B. Anthony Society, five New Jersey “widows” — as they refer to themselves to avoid probing questions — who are welcoming the audience to the annual Gertrude Stein Quiche Breakfast when a Cold War air raid siren sounds and the white gloves come off.

Nearly all the actors in the comedy are natives of the Garden State or are based in New Jersey, such as Maplewood’s Carol Cornicelli, who plays Wren in the play; Montclair’s Harry Patrick Christian, who plays Lulie; and Newark’s Sheleah Harris, who plays Ginny.

Made possible by funds from the Essex County Division of Cultural Affairs, show times are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Masks and proof of vaccination are required at all performances at the 40-seat theater.

“If you like a comedy with quick wit and biting satire, and enjoy theater in an intimate setting, ‘5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche’ is for you,” The Theater Project artistic director Mark Spina said.

Tickets can be purchased online at TheTheaterProject.org or by calling the box office at 908-809-8865.

Photos Courtesy of Lewis C. Matusow