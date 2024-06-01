A little bit of West Africa comes to The Woodland in Maplewood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BBIA BurkinaBe In Action celebrated their second anniversary by holding a community resource exhibition and family fun day at The Woodland in Maplewood.

The event was sponsored by the Maplewood Division of Art and Culture and several other organizations. It included music, dancing food, a variety of activities for children plus resources and information.

BBIA BurkinaBe In Action, is a nonprofit organization that seeks to support and strengthen its community through a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), integration, multiculturalism, education and advocacy.

BBIA also seeks to educate people about Burkina Faso, its culture, and its people.

Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa, bordered by Mali, Niger, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast.

It has a population of about 24 million.

The event drew a wide range of people with many from the diasporas of the West African and Haitian communities.