A walk to end Alzheimer’s held at South Mountain Reservation

Alzheimer’s New Jersey held a walk on Sunday, May 5, at South Mountain Reservation in West Orange. Ken Zaentz, president and CEO of Alzheimer’s New Jersey, spoke to participants, and Alex Lee, a news reporter for WPIX-TV, emceed the event. Marissa Tufaro, from Morris Plains, sang the national anthem. Jay Alford, an Orange native and former NFL Player with the New York Giants, was on hand to chat and sign autographs. An estimated 600,000 people in New Jersey suffer from the disease, according to Alzheimer’s New Jersey.

