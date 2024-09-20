Adam Sandler sightings creating buzz around town

SOUTH ORANGE — The village has been abuzz with talk of Adam Sandler.

Sandler is reprising his role as Happy Gilmore in the sequel “Happy Gilmore 2” and has been filming on Hamilton Road in South Orange.

“Happy Gilmore” followed the antics of an unsuccessful ice hockey player who discovers he has a talent for golf. He starts competing in golf tournaments to gather enough money to stop foreclosure on his grandmother’s house. In the sequel, Sandler is joined by original Happy Gilmore stars Julie Brown and Christopher McDonald. And a new co-star, Benito Martinez Ocasio will be joining them.

Since production began, according to various local sources, Sandler has been spotted at different locations in New Jersey including LOKL Café in Morristown, Goldberg’s World-Famous Deli in Millburn, Seton Hall University, and Kim’s Nails in Maplewood.

Locals are thrilled to have the celebrity filming in town.

Laura Hughes, a stylist and colorist at Lumie Salon on Valley Street, thinks it exciting that Sandler is filming in South Orange.

“Wow, Adam Sandler is filming here!” she said. “That is so exciting. I have been such a big fan of his for as long as I can remember.”

Mayor Sheena Collum is equally as enthusiastic.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the production of Happy Gilmore 2 in South Orange,” said Collum said. “I’m a big fan of Adam Sandler and watched his movies growing up. He could always make me laugh. More importantly, the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission has been working incredibly hard to attract production work and the subsequent benefits the state derives from these exciting opportunities. I’ve already seen many of our residents capturing images of Mr. Sandler around town and posting them to social media. It’s exciting and I love that we can watch a movie partially set in one of our neighborhoods. We’re an awesome home for the arts.”

Joy White, deputy village clerk, said it was great.

“It highlights how busy and wonderful our town is,” White said.

Chris Sidwa of South Orange also thinks it’s great that Adam Sandler filmed in town. In fact, his au pair got a photo with him on set.

“He was busy, but told people to come back,” Sidwa said. “He’s really cool.”

Leigh Friend, owner of SOMA Wheelhouse said, “I love Adam Sandler. It’s exciting that he’s filming in town.”