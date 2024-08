This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was Adult Swim Night at the South Orange Pool on Friday, Aug. 16. No children were allowed for the evening swim and adults were allowed to bring floats and guests. A live band, The Ricardo Grilli Trio, featuring Matt Baranello on drums, Jeong Park on bass and Ricardo Grilli playing guitar, entertained the crowd. Many people brought their dinners while others purchased it from the snack bar.