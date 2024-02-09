‘After Midnight’ is fun look at Harlem Renaissance

A perfect show to celebrate Black History Month, “After Midnight” playing at the Paper Mill Playhouse allows us a glimpse into the Harlem Renaissance – a bygone era of the 1920s and 30s which took place in Harlem in New York City and was a revival of all things African American including music and dance.

Co-directed by Dominique Kelley and Jen Bender, this lively musical revue brings us right into the Cotton Club, an iconic Harlem venue of that time period, which was frequented by celebrities and featured many black entertainers, including the late, great jazz musician, Duke Ellington. With the seven-piece jazz band on stage, 26 musical numbers and 10 incredible

singers/dancers, this show will have you snapping your fingers, stomping your feet and singing along with the catchy tunes – many of which you for sure will know.

Angela Birchett, Sasha Hutchings, James T. Lane, Stanley Martin, Harris Matthew, Aramie Payton, Destinee Rea, Awa Sal Secka, Liv Symone and Anthony Wayne make up this talented cast.

When Secka belts out “Women Be Wise” along with Hutchings, although we laugh at the humor in the song, we feel her powerful emotion as she sings the warning lyrics to all women: “Women be wise, keep your mouth shut, don’t advertise your man … some women nowadays, Lord they ain’t no good, they will laugh in your face, then try to steal your man from you.”

Secka also shows off her beautiful voice in another of my favorites from the show, “Go Back to Where You Stayed Last Night.” In this number, a man is admonished by his lover, “Go back where you stayed last night, get away from my door, Charlie is my regular now, and I don’t want you no more, in another candy shop, you can get your lollipop …”

Many of the songs in this musical revue are by Duke Ellington and include the famous “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” and “Skrontch” which is a standout moment and features seven of the cast members.

The choreography, also by co-director Kelley, is varied and fast-paced with the tap-dancing numbers almost stealing the show. The flexibility and high jumps of the dancers are amazing and you can feel their exuberant energy.

The bright colors of the period costumes by Azalea Fairley stand out – especially the women’s flirty dresses which swirl delightfully as they dance. The colors of the men’s outfits compliment the women’s costumes and the outcome is visually quite appealing.

The set is simply the stage of the Cotton Club with lights changing the backdrop colors throughout the show. Both scenic design and lighting are by Adam Honore.

“After Midnight” opened on Broadway in November 2013 and ran through February 2014. The Paper Mill show, for the first time, for this production, is featuring an all-Black design team, stage management team, music team, cast and band.

Conceived by Jack Viertel with texts adapted from the work of Langston Hughes mixed into this colorful musical revue, you will surely have a fun and entertaining afternoon or evening out at “After Midnight” playing at The Paper Mill Playhouse through February 25.