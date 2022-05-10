All are invited to participate in Achieve’s ‘Nights of 100 Dinners’ programs

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — As part of its annual “Nights of 100 Dinners” fundraiser, this year Achieve proudly presents two fun and inspiring virtual cooking events hosted by chefs who are part of the South Orange–Maplewood School District community. Registration is open and all are welcome. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.achievefoundation.org.

Join Achieve on Friday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. for a family-friendly make-your-own-pizza online food demonstration, courtesy of “Cooking with Jacob.” Jacob is a fifth-grader at Seth Boyden Elementary School who turned his love of cooking into a quarantine-inspired recipe book during the pandemic, and which in turn has made him an internet sensation.

On Sunday, May 15, at 11 a.m., join another local celebrity, chef Jason DeBriere, for a build-a-biscuit brunch cooking class. DeBriere has worked with acclaimed chefs in San Francisco and New York, has cooked on television alongside Martha Stewart, and, while working at Peels restaurant in New York City, perfected a legendary brunch. When he’s not working as head of R&D for Tacombi restaurant group, he can be found making meals at home, coaching softball, and being dad to his first- and third-graders.

“We are excited to be trying something different this year — new ways of bringing people together over food to raise funds for Achieve programs that promote high-quality education throughout our community’s public schools,” Achieve Executive Director Eileen Collins Neri said.

And it’s not too late to host a gathering of your own — it doesn’t have to be a dinner! — to benefit Achieve and SOMSD students and educators. The concept is simple: Volunteer hosts open their homes or yards to friends and neighbors; in turn, their guests make a donation to Achieve. Email 100dinners@achievefoundation.org to learn more.

To learn more about Achieve, visit www.achievefoundation.org.

Photos Courtesy of Eileen Collins Neri