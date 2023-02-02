American Theater Group to present ‘Parade’ in Basking Ridge, West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The American Theater Group, a professional regional theater company celebrating its 11th season, will present “Parade,” the Tony Award–winning musical, from March 2 through 5 at the Sieminski Theater, 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge, and from March 9 through 11 at the Maurice Levin Theater at the JCC MetroWest, 760 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

The musical by acclaimed playwright Alfred Uhry with score by Jason Robert Brown, received the 1999 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Book of a Musical, and tells the heart-wrenching, true story of Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jewish man living in Atlanta who was wrongfully convicted of the murder of a 13-year-old employee. Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring musical explores the endurance of love and hope against all odds. It was also named “Best Musical” by the 1999 Drama Desk Awards.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our patron base by presenting this brilliant musical in an additional location,” ATG producing artistic director James Vagias said. “ATG had its roots in Essex County for a number of seasons and we are happy to return and provide our loyal, long-time patrons the opportunity to experience this production closer to home. We are confident that performing in this second venue will help ensure a broader audience for what promises to be amazing theater.”

Broadway veteran Hunter Foster will direct the production, with musical direction by Keith Levenson. Foster, an actor, writer and director, has directed off-Broadway and at regional theaters across the United States. As an actor, he has performed on Broadway in shows such as “Little Shop of Horrors,” for which he received a Tony nomination; “Urinetown”; “The Producers”; “The Bridges of Madison County”; “Footloose”; and “Les Miserables.” Levenson has conducted and created arrangements for major rock groups and Broadway musicals, and conducted ATG’s successful 2019 production of “The Bridges of Madison County.”

Tickets may be purchased at americantheatergroup.org.