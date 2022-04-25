APEX Youth Symphony announces auditions for 2022-23

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The APEX Ensemble is hosting auditions for the inaugural year of its Youth Program, led by Diego Garcia. The youth symphony is geared toward music students in grades seven through 12. Spring auditions will take place in-person on May 21 and 22 in Montclair; there will also be a virtual option.

The APEX Youth Program will offer high level orchestral experience to music students throughout northern New Jersey and beyond. The program will prepare the next generation of diverse young musicians through traditional orchestral preparation blended with progressive repertoire. Fellows and mentors from the existing conservatory program will also play a role in coaching the younger generation of musicians.

APEX Youth Programs are scheduled to commence in fall 2022. Additional information about the program and auditions can be found online at www.apexensemble.org/youth.