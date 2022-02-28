Area artists receive funding from the NJ State Council on the Arts

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The New Jersey State Council on the Arts held its first public meeting of 2022 on Feb. 22, where nearly $1 million was awarded to 85 New Jersey artists through the council’s Individual Artist Fellowship program.

The fellowships are competitive awards to New Jersey artists in 12 rotating disciplines granted solely on independent peer panel assessment of work samples. The anonymous process is focused on artistic quality, and awards may be used to help artists produce new work and advance their careers. New Jersey artists applied for awards this year in the categories of digital/electronic, film/video, painting, printmaking/works on paper/book arts and prose. This program is carried out in partnership with Mid Atlantic Arts.

Fellowship recipients from Essex County are:

In the film/video category, BYHAZE, of East Orange, will receive $5,000; Emily Hubley, of East Orange, will receive $15,000; Xiaofei Li, of Livingston, will receive $10,000; Yucef A. Mayes, of East Orange, will receive $15,000; Marylou Tibaldo-Bongiorno, of Newark, will receive $5,000; and Boris Tsessarsky, of Montclair, will receive $7,000.

In the painting category, Kwesi Abbensetts, of Newark, will receive $5,000; Sarah Canfield, of West Orange, will receive $5,000; Allan Gorman, of West Orange, will receive $7,000; Bud McNichol, of Livingston, will receive $5,000; Jessica Rohrer, of Bloomfield, will receive $10,000; Timothy Simmons, of Newark, will receive $5,000; Kiyomi Quinn Taylor, of West Orange, will receive $10,000; Shoshanna Weinberger, of Newark, will receive $15,000; and Philemona Williamson, of Montclair, will receive $10,000.

In the printmaking/works on paper/book arts category, Anonda Bell, of Montclair, will receive $20,500; jc lenochan, of South Orange, will receive $20,500; Chuck Miley, of Maplewood, will receive $17,000; Sarah Petruziello, of South Orange, will receive $26,500; and Amanda Thackray, of Newark, will receive $17,000.

In the prose category, Marina Budhos, of Maplewood, will receive $18,500; Jung Hae Chae, of South Orange, will receive $17,000; Jon Michaud, of Maplewood, will receive $5,000; and Roger Sedarat, of Montclair, will receive $5,000.

“I’m proud to work with the state arts council to ensure ongoing support for New Jersey artists, especially now,” NJ Secretary of State Tahesha Way said. “The state’s historic investment in the arts industry through the council makes these meaningful — and in some cases life-changing — awards possible. It is an honor to support and celebrate these artists, who exemplify the artistic excellence found throughout New Jersey.”

“New Jersey’s arts industry is strong but struggling, and at the heart of it are thousands of individuals putting in the work to shape lives, families and communities,” council Executive Director Allison Tratner said. “Today’s record number of artist fellowships is exciting — the council’s largest group in over 30 years — and even more significant given the challenges they face.”