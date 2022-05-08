Area students to receive NJ Governor’s Award in Arts Education honors

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Approximately 100 students and 17 arts leaders will receive the prestigious New Jersey Governor’s Award in Arts Education on Thursday, May 26.
The Governor’s Award in Arts Education program was established in 1980, to celebrate artistic excellence and create visibility, awareness and appreciation for the impact that the arts have on our lives and culture. These awards honor the outstanding creative achievements of students, and the promotion and support of arts education by educators and arts organizations.
The following area students will be receiving awards:
- Millburn High School student Melinda Deng was nominated by the New Jersey Speech and Debate League for the 2022 NJSDL International Extemporaneous Speaking State Champion Award in speech and debate.
- Essex County Newark Tech student Katreena Deodatt was nominated by the New Jersey Speech and Debate League for the NJSDL Varsity Policy Debate State Champion Award in speech and debate.
- Newark School of Global Studies student Azyah Fair was nominated by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center for the Exceptional Promise in Theater Arts Awards for musical theater.
- Livingston High School student Geetika Komati was nominated by the New Jersey Music Educators Association for the All-State Orchestra Award in music.
- West Orange High School theater teacher Wendy Mapes was nominated by Speech and Theatre Association of New Jersey for the Outstanding Teacher of Theater Award.
- Newark Central High School student Glory Okonkwo was nominated by the New Jersey Speech and Debate League for the NJSDL Dramatic Interpretation State Champion Award in speech and debate.
- Columbia High School student Seth Peiris was nominated by the New Jersey Music Educators Association for the All-State Band Award in music.
- West Orange High School student Makayla C. Rivera was nominated by the Oranges & Maplewood NAACP’s ACT-SO Program for the Humanities Award in written poetry.
- North Star Academy Charter School student Khalid Saidu was nominated by the New Jersey Speech and Debate League for the 2022 NJSDL Oral Interpretation State Champion Award for speech and debate.
- Essex County Newark Tech student Zyhri Williams was nominated by the New Jersey Speech and Debate League for the NJSDL Varsity Policy Debate State Champion Award for speech and debate.
