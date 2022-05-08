Area students to receive NJ Governor’s Award in Arts Education honors

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Approximately 100 students and 17 arts leaders will receive the prestigious New Jersey Governor’s Award in Arts Education on Thursday, May 26.

The Governor’s Award in Arts Education program was established in 1980, to celebrate artistic excellence and create visibility, awareness and appreciation for the impact that the arts have on our lives and culture. These awards honor the outstanding creative achievements of students, and the promotion and support of arts education by educators and arts organizations.

The following area students will be receiving awards: