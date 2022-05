This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Elijah Minton, aka the Art Alchemist, a West Orange High School graduate and up-and-coming urban artist, partnered with West Orange High School AP art students and the Nikhil Badlani Foundation to design “Hope,” a street mural to slow down traffic near Hazel Elementary School. The community was invited to join in and paint the street mural along with Minton and the art students on April 30.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD