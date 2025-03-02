Art by Maplewood artists greets travelers to New Jersey

Art from residents of Maplewood is being featured at Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“The digital art program brings the state’s creative heartbeat to life, offering millions of travelers a glimpse into the artistry of our community and creating a sense of place brimming with New Jersey pride,” said Aidan O’Donnell, general manager of New Jersey Airports. “We’re excited to spotlight New Jersey’s talented artists, whose work captures the dynamic energy and rich culture of our state, telling New Jersey’s story through the eyes of its most innovative creators.”

The Port Authority and Munich Airport NJ, the company that operates the terminal, have established a rotating digital art program that displays New Jersey artists showcasing uniquely New Jersey scenes on screens across the terminal.

For the terminal’s third year, a cohort of artwork has been selected for display by the EWR Terminal A Art Advisory Council that celebrates all things New Jersey from the glinting shore to tight-knit cities to the state’s rich, multicultural history.

The featured art includes an untitled work by Jeremy Ackman, of West Orange; a work called “ Rhythms and Roots” by Simone Anthony-Brown of Maplewood; “Migrant Birds: by Matilda Forsberg of Maplewood; and “O.U.T Spells Out” by Cynthia Vaughn of East Orange.

The Terminal A art council is led by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and is composed of members of the statewide arts community.

“Each year, the selection committee — led by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts — sets out to discover and celebrate the boundless creativity within our state, carefully reviewing hundreds of submissions,” said Danielle Bursk, director of community partnerships and artist services at the State Arts Council. “Artists are at the core of everything we do at the council, and we’re honored to include local artists in a place with global reach. We’re not just showcasing art; we’re elevating voices that reflect the rich diversity and stories of New Jersey’s communities – stories that are as expansive as they are personal. When Skytrax awarded Terminal A with a rare five-star rating in 2024, the preeminent aviation evaluation firm cited to the terminal’s arts and culture as a standout aspect of the airport’s customer experience.

“This is about more than just functionality—it’s about creating a space where creativity and journey intersect,” said Michael Kunz, CEO of Munich Airport NJ LLC, operator of Terminal A. “By blending art with purpose, our digital program transforms Terminal A into a living canvas, adding a new dimension to modern travel and making the airport an enriching experience.”