Artist and tech industry veteran new chair of SOPAC Board of Governors

Aida Jones has spent most of her adult life straddling two worlds.

She is an abstract painter whose work has been exhibited in shows and galleries but she’s also the vice president of a company that produces software used by millions of people in thousands of companies.

“My focus, the work I’ve done, has always been in equipping the organization to thrive and meet their revenue target, converting people into high performing teams,” said Jones, who lives in Maplewood and is married to a musician.

On May 1, the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) announced that Jones was its new chair of its Board of Governors. She replaces long-time board member and chair Douglas Newman, who also managed SOPAC’s operations during its recent executive director search.

Simultaneous with the announcement about Jones, SOPAC announced Svetlana (Lana) Rogachevskaya was its new executive director.

“Aida being elected board chair and Lana joining as new executive director are exciting and important steps forward for SOPAC,” Newman said. “As accomplished professionals, they’ll guide SOPAC to continue offering audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment and experiences, while heralding an era of female leadership for SOPAC.”

The chairman of the board should guide the organization as it moves forward providing oversight while managing the executive director, according to Jones, who said it is also important to build connectivity between the board and staff while connecting with the community, the mayor and council.

“Leverage all of the talent and resources of the board to ensure we bring the best artistic experience to the community,” Jones said.

Jones went to Scotch Plains High School, Kean University and studied at the Art Students League. She is the current vice president of global enablement at Lucid Software, which produces visual collaboration software.

She has more than 20 years of leadership in the tech industry and has held strategic go-to-market strategy, brand identity, marketing, and enablement positions at companies including ServiceNow, Adobe, Amobee, and Verizon, according to a biography released by SOPAC.

Beyond her achievements in the tech world, Jones has made significant contributions to the arts community. From 2002 to 2008, she was the marketing and artistic director of the Monroe Center for the Arts in Hoboken—a 180,000 square foot mixed-use arts complex with more than 150 artist studios, performances spaces, and a 4,000 square-foot gallery.

In this role, Jones spearheaded initiatives in marketing, programming, and gallery curation, as well as management and promotion of “First Sundays,” a monthly artist studio tour.

Upon moving from Hoboken to Maplewood, Jones became active in the South Orange-Maplewood arts community, participating in exhibits, studio tours, and serving on the board of the 1978 Arts Center. She has acted as judge, juror, and curator for fine arts exhibits and artist tours in SOMA and across New Jersey, including SOPAC’s annual INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artists Exhibition.

When not involved in arts administration and management, Jones is an abstract painter. She displays her work in galleries and art shows throughout New Jersey and New York, including a dedicated exhibition in SOPAC’s Herb + Milly Iris Gallery and a permanent installation at Restaurant Lorena’s in Maplewood.

“I’m deeply passionate about SOPAC and the arts,” Jones said. “From my perspective, art is the soul of humanity.”

Jones said she is a regular at SOPAC.

“My husband and I love to go to shows there,” she said. “There’s not a bad seat in the house but it’s the warmth of the people there. The connection you have when you become a regular.”

Jones said they attend all types of shows, including comedy, music, plays and poetry readings. Singer-songwriter Martin Sexton’s show is among her SOPAC favorites, she said.

“The shows are incredible,” Jone said. “There’s so much that SOPAC has. It’s not just the main stage.”

Jones said that her vision for the future of SOPAC is one of inclusivity, innovation and sustainability.

“I envision a center that continues to offer world class performances, implements cutting edge technology and offers great educational programs,” Jones said.

She hopes to inspire the next generation of artists and art lovers but said she must also strengthen the fundraising so SOPAC can continue to be a thriving institution.

“SOPAC is a beacon of artistic excellence,” she said. “My goal is to build on that.”