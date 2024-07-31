Artist shows off ‘Growth Amid Chaos’ at local library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The West Orange Public Library recently held a reception for artist Tatyana Kazakova, whose exhibit of paintings and mixed media works on display through Aug. 1.

“Growth Amid Chaos” features works from several series that reflect on the persistence of natural and human life in the midst of disorder and destruction.

In Kazakova’s art, life goes on through suffering and struggle. She uses diverse media and materials to express her vision. They include oil paint, acrylic paint, ink and watercolor, collages, woodcut, and etching.

Kazakova, of Verona, received her masters degree when she was in Moscow, continued her education in Germany, and came to the United States in 2000. She worked as a full-time graphic designer until 2020 and now she is a full-time artist with a studio in Manufacturers Village in East Orange.

She said her 25 pieces featured at the library are all from different series yet connected.

“How life unfolds in unpredictable ways through suffering and struggles,” she said, describing her work. “The fragility of human life through generations. Each generation experiences their own tragedy—loss of loved ones, wars, forced immigration. The cycle repeats itself.”

Art is healing for Kazakova. What she can not say in words, she transforms in her work. By doing more and more art, she feels she’s become more authentic.

“I don’t have fears to be myself,” she said. “I try to be sincere. I came into myself and it’s easier to express how I feel. Now it’s just me.”

Currently, Kazakova is working on a series called “Transformation” which she plans to finish later this year. And for 2025, she will continue painting the same vibe. “We’ll go on no matter what,” she said.

Kazakova is captivated by aging people. “They have wrinkles. It’s like a diary. Plants are the same. Wilted is more interesting to me. It shows life,” she said.

An example of this concept is Kazakova’s Mysterious Plants series.

“They’re not chaotic, they’re unusual,” she said. For inspiration, Kazakova explained that she will leave a plant to wilt. “Stop caring for it,” she said.

Library event coordinator, Deborah Popowski, said they were delighted to show off her art.

“I thought her art was so beautiful,” Popowski said. “I could see it would bring beauty and a calm to the space.”

Jeanne Brasile, gallery director at Seton Hall, said there’s a lot of emotion and variety in Kazakova’s work.

“I had no idea she worked in so many different energies,” Brasile said.” A lot of depth. It almost pops off the canvas. She’s painted from life. A feast for the eyes.”

Artist Christine Romanell said she loved the colors and compositions.

“It’s primal and refined at the same time,” Romanell said.

Jamie Lehrhoff-Levine said, “There’s a historical aspect to her work and also almost like she’s going through history. She taps into different movements.”

To learn more about Tatyana Kazakova, visit: https://tatyanakazakova.net/ work.

To learn more about West Orange Public Library visit: https://www.wopl.org/