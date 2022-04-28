Arts offerings from Seton Hall University in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The College of Communication and the Arts’ Arts Council at Seton Hall University will present the following final events for the spring 2022 season:

“Jane Eyre, the Musical” from Thursday, May 5, through Saturday, May 7, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 8, at 2 p.m. at the South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way. Composed by Paul Gordon with book by John Caird, this show is based on the Charlotte Bronte novel about Jane Eyre’s struggles through a difficult childhood to discover her own strength and individualism. For tickets, visit https://www.sopacnow.org/events/jane-eyre-the-musical/ .

The annual spring concert on Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way. The Seton Hall University chorus, chamber choir and orchestra present the annual spring concert, “A Celebration of Spring.” For tickets, visit https://www.sopacnow.org/events/shu-annual-spring-concert/ .

Jazz ’n the Hall presents the SHU Faculty Jazz Ensemble on Tuesday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way. The ensemble will be celebrating its 10th appearance at the Jazz ’n the Hall series at SOPAC. For tickets, visit https://www.sopacnow.org/events/faculty-jazz-ensemble-2022/ .

For more information about the Seton Hall University Arts Council, visit www.shu.edu/Arts-Council.