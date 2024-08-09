Bark and Brew brings out the dogs in West Orange

Downtown West Orange went to the dogs on Thursday, Aug. 1, with a Bark and Brew Block Party.

People brought their dogs to Alden Street, between the CVS on Main Street and the Thomas Edison National Park, for the event that included a beer and wine garden, music spun by DJ Anthony J.

Benji’s Food Truck and Puras Paletas were on hand for the humans while the dogs got a chance to enjoy some homemade ‘Dog-scotti’ treats from West Orange’s own “Save the Crumbs Cookie” company. The first 25 dogs also got free doggie bandanas.

There were also activities for the kids including dog-themed books from the West Orange Public Library.

An Eagle Rock Night of Jazz planned for Aug. 8 was moved to Thursday, Aug. 22 because of lousy weather. The event is scheduled to run from 5 to 8 p.m. at 1 Eagle Rock Ave.

 

