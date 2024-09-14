BARKtoberfest brings out the pet lovers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Zoological Society of New Jersey recently hosted their 8th Annual BARKtoberfest: Pet Adoption Event & Marketspace. It was held at the Berson Family Center at Essex County Turtle Back Zoo.

Families came out to meet adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens from local animal shelters and rescue groups. There was also a pet costume contest, vendor booths, and food trucks.

Eastman Management Co. was one of the sponsors of the event. They were handling the photo contest which included adoptable dogs and cats in hopes that they would get adopted. Cathy Mooney of Eastman was representing the company and signing the pets up for photos. The photographer was Danny Peragine.

Frank and James Rizzo of Kenilworth entered their Golden Doodle, Moira, in the pet photo contest.

Kathy Yates, owner of Crossroads Kitties Inc., East Orange, was there with volunteer Ernie Walker.

“We trap, neuter, release,” said Yates. “We take pregnant cats off the streets.”

“We feed a hundred cats daily, 40 pounds of food per day,” Walker said. “The majority are outside.”

Crossroads Kitties Inc. is a 5013c non-profit. “Donations are greatly appreciated,” said Yates.

Purrfect Paws is a foster based cat rescue out of East Hanover. President Danni Fernandez said, “We specialize in bottle feeding and adopting them, one day to six weeks old. We take in pregnant adults or nursing moms.”

Nijana Cooper of East Orange adopted a kitten from Purrfect Paws.

“My partner always wanted a kitten,” she said.

Julie Kinne is the vice president of operations of Table to Table, which is New Jersey’s first and largest table-to-table food rescue nonprofit.

“We pick up food and deliver to places feeding the hungry,” said Kinne. “We’re celebrating our 25th year. We’re looking for volunteers to pick up food and deliver to pantries and shelters.”

Table to Table is based in Saddle Brook.

Adrianna Laskowski is the owner of Jersey Pups Co., a pet accessory brand specializing in handmade bandanas and bow ties. They also have dog necklaces.

Laskowski operates the business out of her home in Little Falls, and online. She established Jersey Pups Co. in 2017.

Fetch Pet Care is a national franchise of pet sitters and dog walkers.

“We believe pets are most comfortable in their own home,” said Jade Gibson of Fetch Pet Care. “We offer a free 30-minute meet and greet.”

They also have overnight care and a pet taxi service if your pet needs a lift to the groomers, vet, or dog park. All sitters pass a mandatory background check and go through an in-depth interview process. They are also bonded and insured.

Charlie Morton of Shake-a-Paw was there with River, a 10-month-old poodle mix, available for adoption.

“We’re accepting applications,” he said.

Judy Stier, president of West Orange TNVR, was there with 14 available cats and kittens for adoption, including 14-year-old Bob.

“He’s the sweetest little thing,” she said.

Olivia Gonzalez, social media coordinator of Associated Humane Societies, Newark, was showing Susie—a Pitbull who was found as a stray.

“We have a lot of Pitbull-Terrier strays. People have financial troubles, owners surrender them. They can’t find pet friendly apartments. Some apartments exclude breeds such as Susie,” she said.

Gonzalez further explained that people in unfortunate economic situations might be living in their cars and surrender their dogs, hoping they will have a better life. Or people develop illness and can no longer care for their dogs.

“There’s a lack of available shelters for animals,” she said.

Susie is between 2 to 3 years old. She is kid friendly and dog friendly. “She has a lot of life and love left in her,” said Gonzalez.