Belleville author finishes fourth book as he battles cancer

Former Belleville resident Eugene DeGeorge met his lifetime goal by authoring his fourth book, “Sunrise/Moonset,” a goal he has had since he was in college and began writing his book ideas on a typewriter.

This book completes all the writing and poetry that he has formulated into a novella and three books of poems.

“Unlike my past two books, which were written over several decades and finally published, these are all new poems that have been written in the past two years,” said DeGeorge.

The poems include themes on the human condition; such as loneliness, alienation, betrayal, love, and the daily struggles of life.

DeGeorge, a current stage-four cancer patient, had published his third book in 2022 and did not know if he would be able to get the fourth book out with the remaining poems he had yet to publish.

“After my third book was published, my cancer came out of remission, and I never thought that I would get another one published,” DeGeorge said.

“Sunrise/Moonset” is the fourth published work by DeGeorge. His first books was a short novella, “Reaching the Plateau,” which was published in 2015 and focuses on a group of everyday workers as they struggle to accomplish the American Dream of self-fulfillment and independence. The second two are books of poems titled “Until Tomorrow” and “Waiting for The Train” which were published in 2019 and 2022.

DeGeorge, 71, retired after his cancer diagnosis but had worked for Eastern Land Co., a real estate management firm in Belleville. He graduated from Essex Catholic in 1971 and Montclair State University, then college, in 1975. He is currently living in Cape May. His books can be found on Amazon.

For recent updates on Eugene DeGeorge and his writing, follow his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eugenejdegeorge.