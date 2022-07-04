Belleville’s summer entertainment series offers free movies, music

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Everyone is invited to Belleville’s 2022 summer entertainment series, which features movies and music concerts at Belleville High School.

The summer movie series will be held every other Wednesday, starting on July 6 with Disney’s “Encanto.” Movie nights are scheduled to start at approximately 7:30 p.m. and the movies will begin at dark. Residents who attend movie nights at the high school should bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket. The rest of the series includes “Black Panther,” “Shrek,” “Top Gun” and “Coco.”

Concerts will be held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Opening night will feature “The Beatles Mystery Tour” on July 7. The concert series will feature an array of music ranging from Jersey Sound on July 21 to Cintron on July 28 to Big Hix on Aug. 25. The series will conclude on Sept. 1 with “Dance the Night Away with Mujack.” Again, concertgoers heading to the high school should bring a chair and/or a blanket.

“Creating exciting, community-bonding events in Belleville has always been our focus, but it is more important than ever this summer,” Mayor Michael Melham said. “We’ve picked a lineup of movies and music with the hope that there’s something for everyone — just bring your chair and your blanket.”