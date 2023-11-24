Big plans for South Orange Downtown this Saturday and beyond

SOUTH ORANGE — South Orange Downtown will kick off the holiday shopping season with a vibrant Small Business Saturday Street Fair on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Village Plaza.

The event will spotlight more than 25 local artisans and craftspeople selling handcrafted jewelry, trendy apparel and accessories, tasty delights, captivating art pieces, unique gift items and gift wrapping by The JESPY House. Island Santa will also make an appearance to infuse warmth and cheer while DJ Terry spins the latest tunes and holiday mix, according to a press release from South Orange Downtown.

South Orange Downtown will distribute “Downtown Dollars” coupons at their tent during the fair. These coupons will grant shoppers a $10 discount on purchases totaling $50 or more at over 30 participating brick-and-mortar businesses on Small Business Saturday. Only limited quantities are available, the release said.

The Co-Lab at South Orange, an innovative collaborative retail space designed to empower local entrepreneurs, will host an exclusive preview from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their brand new location, 57 S Orange Ave.

“South Orange Downtown is committed to showcasing our vibrant community and supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of small businesses,” said Melissa Hodge, executive director of South Orange Downtown. “With these exciting events and promotions, we aim to create an engaging and festive atmosphere where residents and visitors can discover unique gifts for all occasions while supporting our small businesses and local artisans.”

The outdoor holiday markets will continue Thursday evenings; Dec. 7, 14, and 21, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Village Plaza. Each market will feature live entertainment and exclusive vendor specials, making it an ideal opportunity for the community to continue supporting local businesses and artisans throughout the festive season, the release said.