Bloomfield Chorale is seeking new voices

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Do you love to sing and are looking to join an established chorus? The Bloomfield Chorale is seeking all voices — soprano, alto, tenor and bass. The chorale is one of the oldest community choruses in New Jersey, having been founded in 1933 during the Great Depression.

Members rehearse and learn in an informal atmosphere on Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and perform a wide variety of music, including classical, folk, pop, show tunes, soft rock, sacred, opera and holiday pieces. There are opportunities to solo, and concerts are enhanced by guest musicians. Come be part of a great tradition.

For more information, email [email protected], call President Fran Gardella at 848-448-4335 or visit facebook.com/bloomfieldchorale.