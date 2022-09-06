Bloomfield Chorale is welcoming new members

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Chorale seeks new members in all voice ranges — soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Weekly rehearsals are held on Tuesdays, starting Sept. 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the chapel at the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green, 147 Broad St. in Bloomfield.

Singers are invited to come and enjoy the pleasures of singing in a chorus while learning and practicing in an informal atmosphere. Drop in at any rehearsal during the month of September to meet current members and learn about the group. Previous choral experience, the ability to read music and/or a good ear are a plus.

For more information, visit facebook.com/bloomfieldchorale, email bloomfieldchorale@gmail.com or call Fran at 848-448-4335.