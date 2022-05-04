Bloomfield Chorale to proclaim ‘Alleluia’ at June 4 concert

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Chorale, one of the oldest community choruses in New Jersey, returns to a full concert program on Saturday, June 4, with its “With Grateful Hearts and Voices – Alleluia” concert at 3 p.m. at the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green, 147 Broad St. in Bloomfield.

Selections of classical pieces, show music and folk music will be performed interspersed with three different Alleluia pieces: Mozart’s Alleluia from “Exsultate, jubilate,” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and Gordon Young’s “A Joyful Alleluia.”

Tickets can be purchased at facebook.com/bloomfield, at the door or by email to chorale bloomfieldchorale@gmail.com. Children ages 12 and younger enter for free.