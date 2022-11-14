Bloomfield HS to present ‘Everyman’ as its newest show

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Thespian Society will present its fall play, “Everyman,” at the BHS Auditorium, 160 Broad St., on Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. Produced and directed by Brandon E. Doemling, with choreography by Julia Aiello, the play features set design by Ralph Turano, lighting by Nicholas Von Hagel, sound design by Schuylar Doemling, costume design by Kathy Martinez, and properties by Bert Petrik. The cast includes 18 Bloomfield High School students, supported by a crew of 12.

Written in the late medieval period, “Everyman” was both the title and the central character of this morality play. Playwrights used these stories to teach a moral message in 15th- and 16th-century Europe. Characters personified human traits, such as virtue and vice, temptation and strength, sensuality, and conscience, and they often engaged in a heady battle for the soul of the human.

In this modern adaptation by the Scottish poet and playwright Carol Ann Duffy, Everyman is a privileged guy, celebrating his 40th birthday with a raucous gathering, as he is forced to take stock of his life. Was he self-centered, putting his comfort and pleasure at the top of his priority list? Or did he understand that there is more to the meaning of life?

Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at bhsthespiansociety.ticketleap.com.