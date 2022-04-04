Bloomfield resident publishes book, ‘Growing Up Italian in Newark: A Memoir’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Nicholas R. Scalera, a resident of Bloomfield, has published a book, “Growing Up Italian in Newark: A Memoir.” It conveys his fond memories of growing up in a loving family in a close-knit Italian American neighborhood in the Roseville section of Newark from 1941 to 1972.

The 125-page book includes three chapters: “The Early Years (1941-1955)”; “The Middle Years (1955-1963)”; and “The Later Years (1964-1972),” as well as an epilogue, “Family Funnies, Foibles and Folklore.”

The volume contains information about Scalera’s family members and friends; education; service in the New Jersey Army National Guard; work as a professional journalist; and, later, as director of the New Jersey Division of Youth and Family Services, overseeing 3,600 employees and a $427 million budget, and serving more than 300,000 clients.

The volume also includes Scalera’s post–state government experience as director of Lipman Hall, a private residential treatment facility and school in Newark serving at-risk adolescent boys; and president and CEO of a firm providing services to various state governments and numerous nonprofit children, family and social service agencies in New Jersey and across the nation.

In addition, the book contains commentary about Scalera’s long-time friendship and visits with former Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.