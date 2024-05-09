Bloomfield student stars in ‘Trolls Jr.’ musical premiere

WEST ORANGE — Poppy and her merry band of Trolls embark on a musical adventure May 9 through the 19 when “Trolls Jr.” opens at the JCC Metrowest in West Orange.

Set after the events of the first film, audiences will return to Bergenland, where the Trolls love to sing, dance, and perform. Trouble brews when a strict foreign emissary threatens to disrupt their cheerful world. With the threat of being turned into a diplomatic dish by a vengeful chef looming over them, Poppy and her friends must revamp their show to meet the high expectations.

As the Trolls scramble to make last-minute changes, King Gristle juggles his royal duties, his blossoming romance with Bridget, and the demands of a spoiled aristocrat with a bottomless appetite.

The East Coast premiere event is being staged by Pixie Dust Players. The group has done other pilot productions, including “Children Of Eden Jr.” and “How To Train Your Dragon Jr.”

“Mounting a new work is both exciting and challenging. We get to be one of the first to bring the show to life and be a part of developing the future of the title. Both the creative team and the actors get to create the show from scratch without the influence of other productions,” said Lindsay Maron, founder of Pixie Dust Players and director of “Trolls Jr.” “On the other hand, it means that we are building everything from the ground up from design, to costumes, to storytelling. Because the script and score are still in development, it also means that sometimes scenes and songs are still in draft form and we need to be ready for changes at any time.”

Maron, a Short Hills native and Florham Park resident, founded Pixie Dust Players 15 years ago when she was 13. The company was originally created to provide opportunities to young performers and deliver underserved populations more access to the arts.

The enthusiasm Maron brings to the work has spilled over to her young charges. And this cast features a Bloomfield resident lighting up the stage.

Lydia Mercedes De Jesus, 12, is taking over the role of Poppy from Anna Kendrick in the stage production. De Jesus has been in “Mary Poppins,” “Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Sound Of Music” international tour, “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” and “Into The Woods.”

According to Maron, audiences can expect to smile and laugh from start to finish with this upbeat, heartwarming show.

“The songs are incredibly catchy, the story is fun and new, and our performers are singing and dancing their hearts out,” she said. “It is a great show for audiences of all ages with a little something for everyone.”

“Trolls Jr.” runs May 9, May 11, May 16 and May 18 at 7:30 p.m. and May 12 and May 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the JCC MetroWest Maurice Levin Theater at 760 Northfield Ave., West Orange.