Bloomfield’s annual Tom Fleming Sunset Classic returns for 34th year

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 34th running of Bloomfield’s Tom Fleming Sunset Classic returns Thursday night, June 30. Registration for the races and packet pickup starts at 5 p.m. at Foley Field, with the first event, the kids sprints, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“As always, residents should be mindful of street closures on the day of the race and follow the guidance of the traffic safety officers that are deployed in the area for alternate routes and detours,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “We’ve had to cancel this event in recent years due to the pandemic, but its return is another signal that we are finally getting back to business as usual in Bloomfield.”

Since the early 1980s, the Sunset Classic has been a calendar favorite in Northern New Jersey road racing. The race is a challenging and picturesque 5-mile course that winds its way through Bloomfield and Glen Ridge, and supports the Bloomfield Educational Foundation and Vocational Educational Special Training Program of Bloomfield. It also features the Rick Petersen Mile Fun Run and the ever popular infield sprints for children.

In addition to the races, runners and guests can expect an abundance of special treats. Refreshments include hot dogs, ice cream and other summer treats.

Residents should be aware that during the race a number of streets will be closed, including Broad Street, Essex Avenue, Forest Avenue, Sunset Avenue, Osborne Street and Glen Ridge Parkway. For more information about the event, including registration, race start times, a course map and directions to the event, visit: http://www.thesunsetclassic.org/.