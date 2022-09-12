Bloomfield’s Sanctuary on the Green to host benefit concert

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After being closed for the better part of 12 years, Bloomfield’s historic Sanctuary at the Church on the Green, 147 Broad St., will reopen to the public with a benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature a host of local theater, dance and musical groups, as well as Broadway performers who call Bloomfield their home. Proceeds from the concert will help restore this beloved town treasure and equip it to function as both a worship space and a performing arts venue for greater Bloomfield. The concert is produced on behalf of the church by NiCori Studios & Productions.

Tap dance sensation Karen Callaway Williams and Broadway’s Liz McCartney are scheduled to be the headlining special guests for the concert. Also performing will be the Bloomfield Youth Band, Bloomfield Mandolin Orchestra, Broadway Performing Arts, NiCori Studios & Productions, Bloomfield Chorale, Shooting Star Dance Center, Culture Connection Theater, the Church on the Green Chapel Choir and more.

Tickets are available for purchase at bit.ly/3xYDxJD or by calling 973-743-1796.

Photos Courtesy of Nicholas Adler