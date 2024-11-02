Brewery with an Afro-Caribbean flair coming to East Orange

EAST ORANGE — Montclair Brewery, now in its sixth year of business, plans to open a second location in East Orange.

Construction is expected to begin this year, with a phased opening starting in 2025, according to a press release from the brewery, which said that phase one will focus on the production area and second-floor office space, while phase two will follow, focusing on the taproom.

“We’ve had to turn down distribution opportunities due to our current production capacity,” said Denise Ford Sawadogo, co-owner and chief brand and administrative officer. “We wanted to expand in Montclair, but unfortunately, it wasn’t feasible,”

Currently, Montclair Brewery’s 101 Walnut St. location in Montclair has a cramped 658-square-foot production area with a 7-barrel, 217-gallon system. The new East Orange location will feature a much larger 1,700-square-foot production area and a 15-barrel system, allowing the brewery to operate more efficiently.

“With the new system, we’ll finally be able to meet demand and produce enough beer,” said Leo Sawadogo, co-owner and head brewer. The new facility will enable Montclair Brewery to expand its presence across New Jersey and New York, with potential plans for distribution in other states down the road.

The East Orange city motto—”One City, One Community, One Goal: Progress” — aligns with Montclair Brewery’s own vision of “Building Community, One Craft Drink at a Time,” according to the owners.

“We’re excited to craft more unique beers, non-alcoholic drinks, and cocktails,” said Leo Sawadogo.

The new location, 757 Springdale Ave., will also offer events tailored to East Orange residents, focusing on adult-oriented programming while the Montclair location remains family-friendly, the release said.

The brewery will continue to celebrate the African and Caribbean heritage of its owners by hosting cultural events such as their annual Caribbean Fête and Trinbago Independence Celebration once the taproom opens in phase two, the release said.

“While we’re thrilled about the expansion, it’s also a little daunting,” said Denise Sawadogo. “Even though we’ve done this before, this is a new city, and the building has more challenges than our Montclair space did when we first opened.”

The building requires major updates, including new plumbing and electrical systems, which were unforeseen when it was acquired. To help make the East Orange location a reality, Montclair Brewery has launched an Indiegogo campaign, giving supporters the opportunity to be part of their journey.

Exclusive perks are available for those who contribute. The campaign can be found at https://igg.me/at/montclairbrew-eastorange.

Montclair Brewery’s beers are available on-site, for pickup or delivery, and at select bars, restaurants, and retailers in New Jersey and New York. To learn more, visit montclairbrewery.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.