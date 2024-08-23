Brooklyners have Maplewood jamming at gazebo

MAPLEWOOD — The Gazebo on Springfield Avenue hosted a reggae concert on Friday, Aug. 16. The band, The Brooklyners, played before a crowd gathered on blankets and chairs in the grass. Many in the audience took advantage of the food truck, Jerkin’ Chicken, on site and on theme for the performance.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Next up in the series is Janétza Miranda, a Newark native, who plays a mix of jazz, soul, rhythm & blues, bolero, bomba y plena and hip hop. The music is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.